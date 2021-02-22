U.S. State Dept still eyeing possible Nord Stream 2 sanctions, says spokesman

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department continues to examine groups involved in potentially sanctionable activity in relation to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after submitting a report on the project to Congress on Friday, a spokesman said on Monday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the report included a list of more than 15 entities that had taken good faith efforts to wind down activities related to the pipeline, and are therefore not subject to sanctions.

The pipeline would connect Russia with Europe across the Baltic Sea and is opposed by the United States. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)