22 days ago
U.S. likely to target more Chinese entities over N.Korea 'fairly soon' -official
July 25, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 22 days ago

U.S. likely to target more Chinese entities over N.Korea 'fairly soon' -official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - New U.S. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korean's weapons programs, including measures aimed at Chinese entities and financial institutions, can be expected "fairly soon," a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Asked when such sanctions could be expected and whether they could come within 30 days, Susan Thornton, the acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia, told a Senate sub-committee hearing:

"We have been working on coming up with a new list of entities that we think are violating ... I think you’ll see something fairly soon, yes." (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by James Dalgleish)

