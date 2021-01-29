U.S. Northeast power, natgas prices jump ahead of winter freeze

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Northeast power and natural gas prices for Friday jumped - with gas prices in New York City reaching their highest in almost two years - as temperatures plunge and demand for heat soars.

Meteorologists at AccuWeather said “a fresh wave of Arctic air will send the Northeast into a deep freeze through the end of the week and produce some of the lowest temperatures of the winter so far in the region.”

Temperatures in New York City are not expected to break above freezing until Monday, according to AccuWeather, with highs of only 23 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 5 Celsius) on Friday, 29 on Saturday and 28 on Sunday. The normal high in New York is 39 degrees at this time of year.

Since most Northeastern homes and businesses use gas for heat and much of the region’s electricity comes from gas-fired power plants, electric and gas prices usually soar during extremely cold weather.

Next-day gas prices into New York City NG-CG-NY-SNL jumped to $11.50 per million British thermal units, their highest since late January 2019.

In other Northeast markets, spot gas in New England NG-CG-BS-SNL and power at the PJM Western Hub EL-PK-PJMW-SNL (from western Pennsylvania to Washington DC) and in New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL rose to their highest since December 2020.

New York and New England do not have enough gas pipeline capacity to supply all the fuel needed for both heat and power generation on the coldest days, so many gas-fired plants have to switch to more expensive oil when temperatures drop.

So far on Friday, however, power generators in the region were still getting all the gas they needed with grid operators in New York - New York ISO - and New England - ISO New England - both saying their systems were operating normally.