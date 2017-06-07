FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentagon upgrades assessment of ability to defend against ICBMs
June 7, 2017 / 7:59 PM / 2 months ago

Pentagon upgrades assessment of ability to defend against ICBMs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - After a successful May test, the Pentagon has upgraded its assessment of its ability to defend the United States against incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles, like the ones North Korea is attempting to develop, according to a Pentagon memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Instead of saying the U.S. military's ground-based interceptor program had a "limited" defense capability, the Pentagon now said it had a "demonstrated capability to defend the U.S. homeland from a small number of intermediate-range or intercontinental missile threats with simple countermeasures." (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by James Dalgleish)

