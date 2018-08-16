Russia mulls response to U.S. sanctions over North Korea - Ifax

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia is working on retaliatory measures against the United States after it imposed sanctions on a Russian company for aiding North Korea, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Thursday.

Washington sanctioned Russian-based Profinet Pte Ltd and its director general, Vasili Aleksandrovich Kolchanov, on Wednesday for providing port services on at least six occasions to North Korean-flagged ships.

Ryabkov said a decision on a response would be taken by the country’s leadership. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Polina Nikolskaya Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)