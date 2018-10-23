Trump advisor Bolton uses meetings in Russia to complain about China - RIA

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton used a series of meetings with Russian government officials on Tuesday to complain about China’s economic and military policies, the RIA news agency reported.

Bolton is due to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday where he is expected to explain Trump’s desire to leave a landmark nuclear arms treaty.

One of Trump’s concerns is that China is not covered by the treaty and is free to develop and produce intermediate ballistic and cruise missiles. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Andrew Osborn)