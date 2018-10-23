U.S. to formally quit arms control treaty "in due course" - Bolton

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. national security advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday a formal notification of the U.S. withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty will be filed in due course.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bolton noted that when Washington withdrew from another arms control treaty in the past, it was a process that took several months. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Alison Williams)