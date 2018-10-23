FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
October 23, 2018 / 5:45 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Bolton tells Kremlin: "Don't mess with U.S. elections"

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. national security advisor John Bolton said Russian meddling in U.S. elections had backfired on Moscow, providing a lesson to the Kremlin: “Don’t mess with American elections.”

Speaking on a visit to Moscow, Bolton said there was no evidence the meddling — which Russia has denied — materially affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, but that it did create mistrust towards Russia. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.