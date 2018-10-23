FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 5:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Bolton says he raised election meddling with Russia's Putin

1 Min Read

(Repeats to link to correct alerts)

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. national security advisor John Bolton said on Tuesday he had lengthy discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russian meddling in U.S. elections, and explained that it was counter-productive for Russia.

Bolton, speaking at a news conference, also said President Donald Trump looked forward to meeting Putin in Paris on Nov. 11 and U.S. officials would work on the arrangements for that to happen. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

