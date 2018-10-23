FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Putin says he wants to hold new talks with Trump in Paris next month

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday he would like to hold new talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting they meet in Paris next month.

Putin and Trump are expected to take part in an event in Paris on Nov. 11 to commemorate the end of World War One and Putin suggested they could meet on its sidelines, something Bolton said he believed Trump would look forward to.

Putin, speaking days after Trump said he wanted the United States to quit a landmark arms control treaty, also told Bolton that Russia was sometimes surprised by what he said were unprovoked action that Washington took against Moscow. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt Editing by Andrew Osborn)

