October 24, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

German For Min urges Russia to preserve INF treaty

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to do everything possible to preserve the INF nuclear treaty, official sources said on Wednesday.

Maas stressed the importance of the treaty for the European security architecture in a phone call with Lavrov on Wednesday, the sources said, adding that Maas also said this includes the necessity for Russia to dispel infringement allegations.

Washington will press ahead with a plan to quit a landmark nuclear arms control pact despite objections from Russia and some European countries, senior U.S. official John Bolton said on Tuesday, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Tassilo Hummel

