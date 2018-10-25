NATO envoys met to discuss nuclear missile treaty with U.S. officials

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Senior U.S. officials on Thursday discussed with NATO allies the future of a Cold War-era nuclear missile treaty, a NATO statement said, as Washington consider withdrawing from the accord.

The officials discussed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and renewed concerns about a new Russian missile system.

In the meeting, officials assessed “the implications of Russia’s destabilising behaviour on our security,” the statement said.

“NATO Allies will continue to consult on this important issue,” it added. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)