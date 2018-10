BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The United States is in full compliance with a 1980s-era nuclear arms control treaty but it cannot be effective if Russia continues to violate it, NATO’s chief said on Wednesday when asked about Washington’s decision to pull out.

“All allies agree that the United States in full compliance ... the problem is Russian behaviour,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)