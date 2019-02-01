Moscow says still ready for dialogue over the INF treaty - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Moscow is ready to maintain a dialogue over the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, after Washington said it plans to pull out of the deal, Russian state news agency RIA reported on Friday citing a foreign ministry spokeswoman.

Moscow reserves the right to respond to the United States’ decision to withdraw from the treaty, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, according to the Interfax news agency.

The United States will suspend compliance with INF treaty with Russia on Saturday and formally withdraw in six months if Moscow does not end its alleged treaty violations, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier on Friday. (Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)