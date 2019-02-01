UPDATE 1-Moscow says still ready for dialogue over the INF treaty - RIA

(Updates with spokeswoman denying she made the comments)

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Moscow is ready to maintain a dialogue over the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, after Washington said it planned to pull out of the deal, Russian state news agency RIA reported on Friday citing a foreign ministry spokeswoman.

But the same spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, later told Reuters she had not made the comments about Russia being willing to continue dialogue with Washington over the treaty.

Interfax news agency quoted Zakharova as saying Moscow reserves the right to respond to the United States’ decision to withdraw from the treaty.

The United States will suspend compliance with INF treaty with Russia on Saturday and formally withdraw in six months if Moscow does not end its alleged treaty violations, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier on Friday. (Writing by Andrey Kuzmin and Christian Lowe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)