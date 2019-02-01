NATO has no intention to move new land-based nuclear arms in Europe -Stoltenberg

OSLO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - NATO has no intention of moving new land-based nuclear missiles to Europe, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told Reuters on Friday, after the United States said it would suspend compliance with the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia.

“NATO does not have any intention to deploy new land-based nuclear weapons to Europe,” Stoltenberg said in an interview in the Norwegian capital.

"We don't have to mirror what Russia does. But at the same time we have to make sure that we maintain credible and effective deterrence," he said, without giving specifics on what the different military options NATO is looking at could entail.