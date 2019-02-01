Industrials
February 1, 2019 / 6:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says he wants to discuss new arms control treaty

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he wants to hold talks aimed at creating a new arms control treaty, after his administration announced that it may withdraw from a pact with Russia in six months.

“I hope that we’re able to get everybody in a big and beautiful room and do a new treaty that would be much better. Certainly, I would like to see that,” Trump told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below