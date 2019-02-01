REFILE-U.S. suspends compliance with INF treaty, may withdraw in six months

(Fixes typo in INF, Pompeo)

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The United States is suspending its compliance with the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia on Saturday and will withdraw from the landmark 1987 arms control accord in six months if Moscow does not end its alleged violation of the pact, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

Russia denies violating the treaty, which bans either side from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe. (Reporting By Makini Brice and Susan Heavey Writing by Arshad Mohammed)