Russia: U.S. exit from nuclear treaty would be a dangerous step - TASS

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Washington’s planned withdrawal from the international Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty would be a very dangerous step, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Sunday.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States would exit the Cold-War era treaty that eliminated a class of nuclear weapons. He cited Russian violations of the agreement as the reason behind the withdrawal.

Ryabkov said the step would draw criticism by the global community, TASS reported. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)