U.S. says it will take steps to press Russia to comply with INF nuclear treaty

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United States warned on Friday that the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty is under threat because of Russian cruise missile activity and Washington will pursue diplomatic, economic and military steps to encourage Moscow to return to compliance.

The U.S. State Department, in a statement on the 30th anniversary of the treaty, said U.S. officials were reviewing options for conventional, ground-launched intermediate-range missile systems that would enable the United States to defend itself and its allies if Russia fails to return to compliance.

“This step will not violate our INF Treaty obligations,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in the statement. “We are also prepared to cease such research and development activities if the Russian Federation returns to full and verifiable compliance with its INF Treaty obligations.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)