Kremlin: we'll respond in kind if U.S. develops intermediate missiles

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia would be forced to respond in kind if the United States began developing new missiles after quitting a landmark Cold War-era treaty.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty because Russia was violating the pact, triggering a warning of retaliatory measures from Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the U.S. move would make the world a more dangerous place and said Russia would be forced to act to restore the balance of military power if Washington quit and started developing new missiles. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn, Tom Balmforth and Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Christian Lowe)