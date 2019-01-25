NATO, Russia meeting fails to break deadlock over Russian missile -Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A meeting between NATO and Russian envoys on Friday did not resolve a dispute over a new Russian missile that Western allies say is a threat to Europe, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Without a breakthrough, the United States is set to start the six-month process of pulling out of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) on Feb. 2.

“The treaty is in real jeopardy,” Stoltenberg said, adding that Russia showed no willingness to compromise. (Reporting by Robin Emmott Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)