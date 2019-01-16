Industrials
January 16, 2019 / 4:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

No breakthrough with Russia on missile treaty, U.S. set to start withdrawal

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A meeting between Russia and the United States in Geneva failed to resolve long-running accusations that Moscow is violating a Cold War missile treaty, setting the stage for Washington to withdraw from the pact, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The United States is now set to start the six-month process of quitting from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty on Feb. 2, U.S. Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson told reporters at NATO. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
