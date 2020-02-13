N.Y. AG intervenes in NRC proceeding to retire Indian Point nuclear facility

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed on Wednesday a petition to intervene in a pending U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) proceeding to transfer Entergy Corp’s Indian Point nuclear plant to nuclear services firm Holtec International Corp for decommissioning, weeks after the federal body signaled it was considering approval of the transfer.

In the filing, James expressed concern that the Jupiter, Florida-based company is roughly $200 million short of the estimated $2.1 billion cost for retiring the plant.

