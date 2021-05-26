U.S. senators set to introduce nuclear power credit in energy tax reform bill

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2021. Erin Scot/ Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three Democratic U.S. senators were set to introduce a measure on Wednesday to boost existing nuclear plants to a wide energy tax reform bill, after the Biden administration pushed for such a measure to help curb carbon emissions.

Senator Ben Cardin said he would introduce the amendment on the tax production credit with fellow Democrats, Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Bob Casey.

“We’re in danger of seeing the premature closing of the nuclear reactors in this country,” Cardin said before introducing the amendment at a hearing considering the wider bill, the Clean Energy for America Act. He said the trio will not ask for a vote on the measure, a move to allow time to refine it as legislation advances.

Nuclear reactors are virtually emissions-free, but have been struggling to compete with power generation fueled by natural gas, and wind and solar power. There are 93 reactors in the United States, down from 104 in 2012, as rising security and safety costs put additional pressures on the business.

While some environmental groups oppose nuclear power, the Biden administration has signaled support for the credit for nuclear power plants to lawmakers and stakeholders as it seeks to put the country on a path to decarbonize the carbon grid by 2035.

Height Securities analysts said they believe that support for at-risk nuclear is likely to be included in the infrastructure package or other wider bills if robust clean energy tax provisions are included, given support from the White House and Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat.

The amendment provides a production tax credit of $15 per megawatt hour for existing nuclear plant owners or operators in states such as New York, Illinois, and Pennsylvania with deregulated power markets. The credit would be reduced by 80% for any market revenues above $25 per megawatt hour.

The credit would begin to phase down when greenhouse gas emissions fall by 50% below 2020 levels and ends entirely after 2030.