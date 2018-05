WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is set to announce new sanctions on Venezuela in a speech to the Organization of American States on Monday, an aide to Pence said.

The aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to provide details about the sanctions. Pence is also expected to call for a delay in Venezuela’s election, set for May 20, in his speech, the aide said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)