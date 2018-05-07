FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 7, 2018 / 6:50 PM / in 43 minutes

U.S. Vice President Pence urges OAS to suspend Venezuela from organization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence called on Monday for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela’s membership in the 35-nation group, and he announced new U.S. sanctions targeting drug kingpins said to be linked to the government.

Pence, in a speech to the OAS, urged socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to suspend elections scheduled for May 20, saying they would be a “fraud” and a “sham.” He also urged Venezuela’s neighbors in the hemisphere to step up their own measures against Caracas, imposing visa restrictions for leaders and taking other action to hold Maduro accountable.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.