U.S. Vice President Pence urges OAS to suspend Venezuela from organization

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence called on Monday for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela’s membership in the 35-nation group, and he announced new U.S. sanctions targeting drug kingpins said to be linked to the government.

Pence, in a speech to the OAS, urged socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to suspend elections scheduled for May 20, saying they would be a “fraud” and a “sham.” He also urged Venezuela’s neighbors in the hemisphere to step up their own measures against Caracas, imposing visa restrictions for leaders and taking other action to hold Maduro accountable.