Anthem to sell Obamacare health plans in Virginia's bare counties
September 15, 2017 / 5:56 PM / a month ago

Anthem to sell Obamacare health plans in Virginia's bare counties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc said on Friday that it plans to sell Obamacare health plans in 68 cities and counties in Virginia next year, covering the only remaining U.S. counties that are currently without insurers offering the plans.

Anthem said last month that it was exiting the Obamacare market in the state, but reconsidered after no other insurer stepped up to cover most of Virginia’s counties.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said earlier this week that 63 counties nationwide could be “bare counties” with no insurers selling the Obamacare plans. It said that 1,472 counties could have only one insurer in 2018. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

