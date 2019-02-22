Financials
U.S. bank regulator reprimands Japan's MUFG over money-laundering lapses

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said on Friday that it had reprimanded MUFG Bank, Ltd. for lapses in its anti money-laundering controls, and other compliance issues, at its New York, Chicago and Los Angeles branches.

The Tokyo-based bank did not accept or deny the charges dating back to 2016. The bank has agreed “to take comprehensive corrective actions to improve their...compliance program,” the OCC said in a statement.

