WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Joseph Otting, a former banking executive and associate of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, will serve as a leading regulator for Wall Street after a Senate vote on Thursday.

The confirmation vote was expected and makes Otting the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency and top regulator for national banks such as Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chse & Co and Wells Fargo & Co. The Senate approved Otting by a vote of 54 to 43. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)