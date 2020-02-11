Vineyard Wind permit will take longer than expected - U.S.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Approval of the first major U.S. offshore wind farm will take longer than expected, the agency overseeing the permitting said on Tuesday, dealing yet another setback to the closely-watched project.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management posted an updated timeline on its web site with a date of December 18, 2020 for issuing a final decision. The next milestone is the publication of a supplement to the project’s environmental review by June. The agency had previously expected to publish the supplement early this year.

Vineyward Wind, a joint venture between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Avangrid Inc, said in a separate statement that it would no longer be able to begin commercial operation of the wind farm by 2022. (Reporting by Nichola Groom)