Trump administration cuts dozens of staff at financial markets watchdog -source

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Trump administration moved on Wednesday to drastically shrink a government agency tasked with identifying looming financial risks, notifying around 40 staff members they would be laid off, according to a person familiar with the changes.

The employees at the Office of Financial Research (OFR) were told on Wednesday they will lose their jobs as part of a broader reorganization of the agency previously announced by the Trump administration which has pledged to slash financial regulation. (Editing by Michelle Price)