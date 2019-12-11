More than $11 mln in bids for Alaska oil leases -BLM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec 11 (Reuters) - This year’s sale of federal oil leases in Alaska’s petroleum reserve was its most successful in more than a decade, U.S. officials said, with the majority of bids coming from a new player, North Slope Exploration LLC.

There were more than $11 million in total high bids for about 1 million acres (0.4 million hectare) in the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska (NPR-A), according to Ted Murphy, Alaska associate state director for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

That is about 25% of the offered tracts, far more than in 2018, when only about $1.5 million in bids were received, covering about 6% of the offered acres. It stands as the biggest sale in terms of dollars since 2006, when $13.8 million in high bids were submitted.

“It is indeed exciting to receive bids on more than 25% of the tracts that we offered, as well as to see a new player, North Slope Exploration, coming into the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska,” said Murphy.

NPR-A is federally-owned land on Alaska’s North Slope where BLM holds annual oil and gas lease sales.

North Slope Exploration LLC, associated with William Armstrong of Denver-based Armstrong Energy, submitted almost all of the bids, accounting for 85 of the 92 tracts. ConocoPhillips Alaska and Alaska Emerald House LLC accounted for the others. (Reporting By Yereth Rosen in Anchorage, Alaska Editing by Marguerita Choy)