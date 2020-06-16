U.S. crude, fuel stocks jump in latest week -API

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks rose in the most recent week, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.9 million barrels in the week to June 12 to 543.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 152,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 3.3 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 30,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 4.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 17,000 barrels.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 919,000 barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 2.4 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 28,000 barrels per day, the data showed. (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)