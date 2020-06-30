U.S. crude stocks drop sharply, gasoline stocks fall in latest week -API

June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gaosline stocks fell while distillate inventories rose in the most recent week, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 8.2 million barrels in the week to June 26 to 537 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 710,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 164,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 297,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 1.6 million barrels.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a decrease of 393,000 barrels.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1.2 million barrels per day, the data showed. (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)