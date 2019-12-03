U.S. crude stocks fall more than expected -API

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell while gasoline inventories rose and distillate stocks increased, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 29 to 445.9 million, compared with analysts’ expectations for a fall of 1.7 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 251,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 376,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 2.9 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8 million-barrel gain.

Distillate fuels stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 794,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel gain, the data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 678,000 barrels per day to 6 million bpd. (Reporting By David Gaffen)