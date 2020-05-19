U.S. crude stocks fell by 4.8 mln bbls in latest week -API

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stocks fell while distillate stocks rose, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.8 million barrels in the week to May 15 to 521.3 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 1.2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 5 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 229,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 651,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.1 million-barrel draw.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 5.1 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 1.4 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 941,000 barrels per day, the data showed. (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)