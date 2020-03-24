U.S. crude stocks fell in latest week -API

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories fell in the most recent week, along with gasoline and distillate stocks, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by 1.2 million barrels in the week to March 20 to 451.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 2.8 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.1 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 178,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 657,000-barrel drop.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.9 million barrels, in line with estimates.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 57,000 barrels per day, the data showed. (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)