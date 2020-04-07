U.S. crude stocks jump by 12 mln bbls in latest week -API

April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stocks surged in the most recent week, while distillate stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories jumped by 11.9 million barrels in the week to April 3 to 473.8 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 9.3 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 6.8 million barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 1.1 million barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 9.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.3 million-barrel increase.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 177,000 barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 1.4 million barrels.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 653,000 barrels per day, the data showed. (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)