U.S. crude stocks rise in latest week -API

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks rose in the most recent week, along with gasoline and distillate inventories, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week to Jan. 17, to 433 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 429,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 24,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 4.5 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.1 million-barrel gain.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 3.5 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1 million-barrel increase, the data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 20,000 barrels per day, the data showed. (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)