U.S. crude stocks rise in latest week -API

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks rose in the most recent week while gasoline and distillate inventories also climbed, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.1 million barrels in the week to Jan. 10, to 431.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 474,000 barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 69,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs dropped by 195,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks increased by 3.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.4 million-barrel gain.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 6.8 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.2 million-barrel increase, the data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 1.1 million barrels per day, the data showed. (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)