U.S. crude stocks rose in latest week -API

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil stocks rose in the most recent week, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.16 million barrels in the week to Feb. 14 to 443.1 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 2.5 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 421,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 32,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 435,000-barrel rise.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.46 million-barrel draw, the data showed.

U.S. crude imports rose last week by 105,000 barrels per day, the data showed. (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)