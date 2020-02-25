U.S. crude stocks rose in latest week -API

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stocks rose in the most recent week, while distillate stocks dropped, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels in the week to Feb. 21 to 444.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 2 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 411,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 282,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks rose by 74,000 barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel drop.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 706,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel draw, the data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 280,000 barrels per day, the data showed. (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)