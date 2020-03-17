U.S. crude stocks slip in latest week -API

March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil inventories edged lower in the most recent week, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories dipped by 421,000 barrels in the week to March 13 to 452.6 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 3.3 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 66,000 barrels, API said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 160,000 barrels per day, API data showed.

Gasoline stocks fell by 7.8 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.9 million-barrel drop.

Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 1.9 million-barrel draw, the data showed.

U.S. crude imports fell last week by 254,000 barrels per day, the data showed. (Reporting By New York Energy Desk)