Oil price volatility likely to continue - CFTC Chairman

April 21 (Reuters) - Oil price volatility will likely continue in the near future due to fundamental supply and demand issues, which are now being reflected in the financial markets, Heath Tarbert, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate futures turned negative for the first time ever on Monday, but there were no reports from clearinghouses of people falling afoul of margin requirements Tarbert told CNBC. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York)