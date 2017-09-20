FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Francisco, Oakland sue oil firms alleging climate change costs
September 20, 2017 / 6:14 PM / a month ago

San Francisco, Oakland sue oil firms alleging climate change costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - California cities, San Francisco and Oakland, said they filed separate lawsuits against five oil companies on Wednesday seeking billions of dollars to protect against rising sea levels they blamed on climate change.

The lawsuits, filed in state courts in San Francisco and Alameda Counties, alleged Chevron, ConocoPhillips , Exxon Mobil, BP, and Royal Dutch Shell , created a public nuisance and asked for funds to finance infrastructure to deal with rising sea levels.

The cases are People of the State of California V. BP et al., San Francisco Superior Court Case No. CGC 17-561370, and People of the State of California V. BP et al., Alameda County Superior Court Case No. RG17875889. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by Diane Craft)

