FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 19, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Front-month WTI spread hits weakest in 1-yr as traders eye Cushing builds

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) traded at the biggest discount to the second month in nearly a year on Friday, slipping from a prolonged period of trading at a premium as traders anticipate inventory builds in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI, as new pipelines come online:

* U.S. crude for delivery in November traded as much as 17 cents per barrel lower than futures for delivery in December CLc1-CLc2, the biggest discount since Nov. 20, 2017.

* The spread slipped into contango, a structure where nearby prices trade lower than forward prices, on Thursday for the first time since May 22.

* A surge in oil production had largely trapped barrels in the Permian basin, the largest oilfield in the United States, as transportation bottlenecks emerged, depressing regional midland crude prices for months.

* However, the anticipated startup of Plains All American’s expanded Sunrise Pipeline to Cushing, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures, in early November is expected to significantly ease constraints.

* “Sunrise running and ramping up more than anticipated so stronger Midland and weaker WTI,” one trader at a merchant said.

* The startup of the pipeline also comes at a time when Midwest refiners are wrapping up seasonal maintenance work, adding to stockpile increases at Cushing, dealers said.

* Inventories at Cushing have already risen for four straight weeks, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.