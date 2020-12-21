U.S. drivers cut miles in October 8.8% from year earlier: DOT

FILE PHOTO: A government advisory is seen over a highway as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Maryland, U.S., April 12, 2020. Picture taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 259 billion vehicle miles in October, down by 25 billion miles, or 8.8% from a year earlier, according to a monthly report from the Department of Transportation.

The drop was larger than the 8.6% year on year decline seen in September. In 2020, total miles driven have fallen as the coronavirus pandemic and related business and school shutdowns curbed demand for driving.

The metrics are an indicator of gasoline and diesel fuel consumption.