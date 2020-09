Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 262.4 billion vehicle miles in July, 33.2 billion vehicle miles fewer than the same month a year earlier, as government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus kept drivers home, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

