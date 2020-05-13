Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 13, 2020 / 1:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. motorists drove 18.6% less vehicle miles in March than a year earlier -DOT

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 221.0 billion vehicle miles in March, 50.6 billion vehicle miles less than the same month a year earlier as government lockdowns to stop the spread of coronavirus kept drivers home, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

The biggest year-over-year decline at 21% was in the Northeast region, which includes New York, the state with the most coronavirus cases.

U.S. driving data is closely watched by oil market participants because gasoline consumption is a key driver of the oil market. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

